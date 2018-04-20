Rampant corruption, CIAA receives more complaints

Kathmandu, 20 April: Despite the zero tolerance policy adopted by the government, corruption has increased noticeably. Of the complaints that the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) received last year, charges relating to education sector and local level outnumbered other sectors.

According to CIAA spokesperson Dirgharaj Mainali, 1,526 complaints about education sector and 1,297 pertaining to local-levels were made at the CIAA last year.Complaints about misappropriation in the appointment of teachers, construction of schools’ infrastructures and about fake teachers topped other areas.

The registration of complaints about local level was in place even after the election of local levels. Lack of effectiveness in service delivery, irregularities in revenue, dillydallying on part of employees and granting house/’building plan approval at local revel are reported to the CIAA through complaints which are under investigations, reports the official news agency-RSS.

Meanwhile, the CIAA has started conducting orientation/training for local level representations on the issues of good governance and corruption control.

People’s News Monitoring Service