Police arrest frauds

Kathmandu, 20 April: The Metropolitan Police Range Office Kathmandu has arrested two frauds involved in tricking people into buying fake gold.

According to National News Agency (RSS),the authorities from Metropolitan Police Range, Swayambhu arrested Ajay Tamang and Bishnu Moktan for swindling Rs 2.86 million by tricking Rajendra Thapa of Suryabinayak, Bhaktapur into buying gold – like substance last January.

Police have nabbed group of robbers involved in stealing mobile phone sets, television sets and laptops were also busted. A law enforcement team deployed from Metropolitan Police Range, Boudha arrested Dipesh Shrestha from Kathmandu and Subash Khadka from Sindhupalchowk with 33 sets of mobile phones, two sets of IPhones, two television sets, two digital camera sets, NRs 43,500, IRs 2,000 and five laptops. On the same day, police also arrested Abhisekh Gautam and Ram Poudel from Chitwan for swindling Rs 45, 800 from people by tricking them over a fake lottery scheme.

People’s News Monitoring Service