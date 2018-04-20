Minister Gyawali describes China as real and trusted friend

Kathmandu, 20 April: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali on Thursday described China as a real and trusted friend.

Delivering his keynote speech at a round table organised by China Reform Forum in Beijing, Minister Gyawali said that relations between the two countries are based on the five principles of peaceful coexistence and their sincere pursuit by both countries had made them trusted friends and reliable partners, report today’s daily newspapers.

Minister Gyawali apprised the prompt support and assistance Nepal received from China for rescue and relief as well for reconstruction.

“We admire China’s neighbourhood diplomacy guided by the principles of sincerity, amity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness. Nepal also attaches highest importance to its relations with neighbours,” he said.

Minister Gyawali further said that there are several areas under the Belt and Road Initiative in the fields of trade, commerce and investment which held great promise for co-operation between Nepal and China. “There are high hopes in Nepal on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) put forward by President Xi Jinping, he said, adding that the BRI aimed at peace and prosperity in the region and beyond, which had far-reaching implications for the development of its neighbours.

Infrastructural deficiencies had prevented the full potential of trade, commerce and people to people contacts between the second largest economy of the world, China and Nepal from being fully realised, and the incumbent government gave top priority to promoting connectivity between the two countries, Gyawali said.

Gyawali said both governments should encourage Chinese investment in the most promising sectors such as infrastructure development, hydropower, agriculture, minerals and tourism to take advantage of investment opportunities in Nepal.

