‘BRI for Peace, prosperity and harmony

Kathmandu, 20 April: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that it was a moment of pride for Nepal to work together with China in the historic mission of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for greater peace, prosperity and harmony.

Addressing a talk program on ‘Nepal-China Relations and Development Prospects in Trans-Himalayan Region’ at the Sichuan University in Chengdu of China today he said the projects under the proposed Belt and Road Initiative encompassing cross-border roads, railways, oil pipelines, information highways, energy grids, skyways and transmission highways should aim at utilizing the rich resources along the Himalayan range, and improving the quality of lives of peoples in those areas.

He stated that Nepal and China were set to gear up their cooperation to a new height for mutual benefit and win–win outcomes.

He observed, “At a time of historic socio-economic transformation across the globe where poverty levels have fell down to record lows and global prosperity has shored, we cannot afford to let underdevelopment and poverty wean the talents and promise of people anywhere in the world.”

Dwelling upon his meetings with senior leaders in Beijing, he said that the scope of further enhancing co-operation between Nepal and China was on top of his current visit and China had remained an enthusiastic supporter of Nepal’s developmental efforts.

Foreign Minister Gyawali said that the development of infrastructures along the trans-Himalayan region was critical for promoting economic opportunities by ensuring efficient movement of people, services and goods across the region.

“Time is ripe now to revive the ancient glory acquired from exchanges between Nepal and China. Nepal stands ready to work together for trade and economic integration towards common prosperity,” he said

He laid emphasis on enhanced cooperation between Nepal and China for building the critical infrastructure in the Himalayan region and remove the barriers for a seamless movement of people, goods and services.

He appreciated Sichuan University for being at the forefront of supporting socio-economic development through education, and science and technology.

People’s News Monitoring Service