Kathmandu, 19 April: The World Bank (WB), releasing its Nepal Development Update on Wednesday, has advised the government to reduce its expenditure.

In the report, if the government will fail to reduce its expenditure, Nepal’s economy may face crisis, WB has said, according to Annapurna Post daily.

As the government expenditure has increased for operation of provinces, WB has suggested the government to reduce unnecessary expenditure.

People’s News Monitoring Service