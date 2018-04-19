School monitoring intensified

Kathmandu, April 19: In a bid to check anomalies, Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has started monitoring mission in private schools.The KMC education department chief Pralhad Aryal shared that they intensified monitoring the schools as they received regular complaints regarding students’ enrolment in the beginning of academic session. He further assured to continue on site inspection and monitoring through various channels to the schools.

According to RSS, the KMC will study the fee structure, availability of physical infrastructure and other requirements to be essential for the schools. There are 100 community schools and 700 private schools in the KMC where about 65,000 students are pursuing education. As per the new provision after the country adopted federal set up, local bodies should have regulated the schools.

People’s News Monitoring Service