Government to run public transport by using security force

10 hours ago

Kathmandu, 19 April: The Home Ministry has announced to run public vehicles by using security personnel if the transport entrepreneurs launch vehicle strike.

The government is not going to withdraw its decision from warnings given by the public transport entrepreneurs, said Roopnarayan Bhattarai, director general, Transportation Management Department, writes Annapurna Post daily.

Against the government decision of ending syndicate system in public transportation service, the entrepreneurs have decided to launch agitation, including transportation strike nationwide.

