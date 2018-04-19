Government to acquire 14 thousand Kitta private land

Kathmandu, 19 April: To start construction of outer ring road the government has decided to acquire 14 thousand Kittas of private land from Chobhar to Satungal.

In the first phase of construction of outer ring road, the government has decided to construct 6.6 kms road from Chobhar to Satungal. Total distance of outer ring road is 72 kms.

People’s News Monitoring Service