Eye Hospital in Bhojpur

Kathmandu, 19 April: The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Masashi Ogawa, inaugurated an eye hospital today in Bhojpur Municipality, Bhojpur District, with Prof. Dr. Tirtha Prasad Mishra, Chairman of the Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh (NNJS). Along with Ambassador Ogawa, the Ambassador of Nepal to Myanmar, Bhim Udas, attended the ceremony.

According to Japanese embassy, the Government of Japan extended financial assistance of US Dollars 90,909 (NPR approximately 9.8 million) to the Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

This grant assistance supported the construction of the eye hospital that will offer ophthalmological services to the people living in rural areas. Until today, ophthalmological health care is concentrated in the capital and patients are obliged to go to Kathmandu for their treatment. The newly constructed eye hospital will contribute to the health of the remote hilly area.

People’s News Monitoring Service