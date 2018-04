Kathmandu, 19 April: The most essential beverages like milk, processed water and edible oil have been found adulterated and a case has been filed against them. The District Administration Offices (DAO) have filed cases against more than 18 such industries including the state-run Dairy Development Corporation (DDC). According to Setopati, a digital news portal, the products were fund substandard and contaminated.

People’s News Monitoring Service