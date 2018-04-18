We’ll meet tomorrow : Prachand

Kathmandu, 18 April : Chairman of CPN (Maoist Center(Prachand has said issue of taking up an election symbol after the unification between the party and CPN (UML) has not been finalized yet.

According to RSS , there is no debate over the unification issues between the two parties, but further discussions are left. He went on to say that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and he would sit for talks tomorrow to fix the date for uniting the parties. The Maoist Center Chair said both parties are not sure whether coming April 22 will be sufficient to complete all preparations for the party unification, adding that efforts would continue but there was no need to wait for more days for that.

In-depth discussions over the reports presented by two task forces have begun since yesterday and the chairmen of both political parties have been given the responsibility for sorting out some outstanding issues, he added.

The report presented by a taskforce led by Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa has recommended for further discussions on how to present the people’s war and define the people’s movement in party’s statute after the unification, how to sort out issue of election symbol, and determine the structures of central committee, provincial committee and district committee in the modality of unification.

On a different note, he ruled out media reports about the dispute over power sharing issues in the unification process, adding that the unification would guarantee equal representation and respectable presence of both chairs and good people. He, however, admitted intra-party discussion about the prime minister’s performance.

People’s News Monitoring service