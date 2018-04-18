DPR of Nepal-China Cross Border Railway to be prepared

Kathmandu, 18 April : Nepal and China agreed to conduct the feasibility study and preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Nepal-China Cross Border Railway line from Keyrong to Kathmandu, and from Kathmandu to Pokhara and Lumbini.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and his counterpart Wang Yi , during official bilateral talks held in Beijing today agreed to undertake the railway project.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations, and agreed to elevate these relations to new heights. In this context, both sides underscored the importance for the regular exchange of high-level visits for promoting bilateral relations based on trust and friendship. Foreign Minister Gyawali said that Nepal appreciates China’s neighborhood diplomacy guided by the principles of sincerity, amity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness. Both sides agreed to expedite the implementation of all agreements and understandings reached in the past, including those concluded during the visit of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli in March 2016 and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in March 2017. Both sides shared common views on developing cross-border multi-dimensional transport networks for better connectivity and shared prosperity.

According to Nepal Embassy Beijing, the two sides agreed to establish a coordination and implementation mechanism for facilitating the effective implementation of the Chinese government-aided projects. The two sides held discussions on achieving an enhanced level of bilateral co-operation in the development of infrastructure, transportation networks, trade, tourism and people-to-people relations under the Belt and Road Initiative, and agreed to identify projects for cooperation under the Initiative.

The two sides agreed to convene the meetings of bilateral mechanisms at the earliest, and continue consultations for finalizing the instruments under negotiations.

Foreign Minister Gyawali emphasized the need to open more cross-border routes in the coming days, and for upgrading the facilities in the Rasuwagadhi/Keyrong and Tatopani/Zhangmu Ports. Both sides also discussed early re-opening of Tatopani port.

He stressed the need to enhance Nepal’s exports to China in order to reduce the widening trade gap. State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs Wang assured of providing better market access and urged utilizing opportunities provided by China’s opening-up policies and reforms.

People’s News Monitoring Service