PM Oli and Prachand holding parleys

Kathmandu, 16 April: In a bid to finalize the unification process, CPN-UML and CPN-MC senior leaders are holding parleys at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar.

Maoist Center Chair Prachand and UML Head Oli are holding one-on-one meeting to resolve all contentious issues, a highly placed source at Baluwatar informed People’s News Monitoring Service. Earlier CPN-MC top brass Prachand and his counterpart Oli had telephone conversation relating to party unification and process of its finalization.

People’s News Monitoring Service