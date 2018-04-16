More than two lakh job creation!

Kathmandu, 16 April: Nepal has seen an economic recovery after disruptions from earthquakes and a trade blockade but growth is expected to slow from 7.5 percent in fiscal year 2017 to 4.6 percent in 2018 due to the heaviest floods in decades combined with slow recovery of exports, slowdown in remittances, and an increase in lending rates.

According to a latest report by the World Bank Group, every month, the working age population increases by 35,000 people and Nepal must create 240,000 jobs a year to maintain its employment rate.

People’s News Monitoring Service