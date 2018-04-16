HBL and IFC ink a pact

Kathmandu, 16 April: Himalayan Bank Limited (HBL), a leading commercial bank of Nepal and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group, have entered into a Mandate Letter agreement last week in which IFC would be providing financial resources to provide financial access to ‘Banking on Women Program’ through HBL.

The agreement was signed by Ashoke SJB Rana, CEO, of HBL and M. Rehan Rashid, Country Head of IFC amid a function organized in capital. According to HBL, the arrangement shall facilitate the women entrepreneurs to establish and run micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

People’s News Monitoring Service