Betraying nation Oli agreed on Koshi high dam

Kathmandu, 16 April: It has been learnt that Prime Minister KP Oli, during his Delhi sojourn secretly signed an agreement relating to Koshi high dam construction.

In an informal meeting with some select journalists and CPN-UML hardcore cadres, Vice President Bhaim Bahadur Rawal expressed deep dissatisfaction over agreement reached between Nepal and India and keeping it a hush-hush by PM Oli.

According to Tarun vernacular Weekly, leaders of both ruling parties have expressed dismay over the clandestine dealing with India. The twelve point joint press communiqué issued at the end of the visit contain nothing new except waterways and railways.

Upon his arrival, PM Oli, in course of addressing media at the Tribhuvan International Airport, hinted to this secret dealing. He said, “Some agreements are yet to come in black and white, it’s not necessary to raise them”.

People’s News Monitoring Service