UML-Maoist Center unification uncertain

Kathmandu, 15 April: The unification process of the two communist parties – UML and Maoist Center has been stalled for the time being. The helmsman of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) Prachand has reached the Sukute Resort in Sindhupalchowk putting aside his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli. Online Khabar has just reported that Prachand’s Secretariat had intimated to Prime Minister Oli’s Secretariat that the scheduled meeting for tonight between the two leaders has been differed.

People’s News Monitoring Service