Police launches campaign against rape

Lahan, April 15: Police in Siraha have launched a three-month-long public awareness campaign against rape bearing in mind the growing cases of rape in the district for the past few years.

Training to school students (class 8-10), public interaction on the issues with the participation of women, rally, street drama and distribution of pamphlets and poster pasting against sexual violence have been planned for the campaign, reports official news agency RSS.

The District Police Office, Siraha had formulated ‘Crime of Rape, Investigation and Control Campaign Action Plan- 2074 BS’ to deal with the issues, DPO spokesperson Rajan Bhetwal said. Siraha, a district in the Province 2 as per a new federal setup, continues to report the cases of rape and attempted rape at an increasing graph since the past three years, highlighting the crisis of women’s safety, Bhetwal said. In the first nine months of current fiscal year, 46 cases of rape were reported.

Poverty, lack of education, unemployment, misuse of social networking sites, machismo, drugs abuse, threat, intimidation, open border and financial lure have been cited as apparent reasons for growing cases of rape in the district. Most of the rape cases go unreported while those reported cases come lately and by the time evidences have been already destroyed, he added.

The campaign focuses on making the people aware of the atmosphere susceptible of rape, safe and security measures to be adopted at such situation and the process to get legal treatment after rape, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service