Pact with China unimplemented

Kathmandu, 16 April: Despite several developmental pacts reached between Nepal and China, implementations of those agreements have never seen the light of the day. Construction of railway and other economic cooperation agreements have only gathered dust. Kantipur Daily in its today’s edition writes that the accords that were inked during the first stint of KP Oli have not been materialized and several other compacts are pending.

“The trade and transit protocol has not been finalized yet signed during Beijing visit in the previous stint of PM Oli,” states the paper.

The keen interest attached in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) initiated by China has remained unheeded. China has also communicated her position about Free Trade Agreement and awaiting Nepal’s response. A protocol relating to production capacity enhancement and attracting Chinese investment have been finalized. Also Nepal has not shown readiness in implementing the projects under BRI that invite Chinese investment.

People’s News Monitoring Service