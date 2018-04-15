Foreign Minister leaving for China

Kathmandu, 15 April: At the invitation of Wang Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, is paying an official visit to China from April 16 to 21, 2018, leading a Nepali delegation.

During the visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart minister Wang on 18 April, which will be followed by a joint press address. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his stay in Beijing, he will meet with the state leaders of China. He will also address the round table meeting of the Chinese think tanks.

He will also visit Chengdu City of the Sichuan Province of China and meet with the provincial leaders and address a programme at the Sichuan University on April 20 and return home the next day. The Nepali delegation is comprised of Ambassador of Nepal to China Leela Mani Paudyal and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy.

This visit is taken as ground preparing visit of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to Beijing in June and also organizing Chinese President Xi’s impending visit to Kathmandu Prior to his departure to Beijing, minister Gyawali is holding a press conference on Monday afternoon.

People’s News Monitoring Service