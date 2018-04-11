Will UML-Maoist be unified on April 22?

By Our Reporter

CPN-UML chairman and Prime Minister K. P. Oli and Maoist-Centre chairman tried to unify their CPN-UML and the Maoist-Centre before the PM’s India visit, but in vain. Now they are planning to unify the two parties on April 22, which happens to be the establishment day of the Communist Party of Nepal.

However, still the two parties have not sorted out a few issues relating to the unification process.

CPN-Maoist Centre boss Pushpa Kamal Dahal had been reiterating that he would not be ready to go for unification unless the UML leaders agreed to give equal share to the Maoist in the new party. However, UML chair and Prime Minister K P Oli had outright rejected the demand stating that UML would not give equal share to the Maoist. He even said that a party favouring ‘people’s war’ was not eligible to enjoy equal share with the UML.

The party unification coordination committee was unable to finalise only three issues: ratio of the members of the UML and the Maoist in the 299-member central committee, inclusion of ‘people’s war’ in the constitution of the new party and the election symbol.

Maoists want inclusion of ‘people’s war’ in the party statute and add sickle and hammer inside the sun, the election symbol of the UML. But UML leaders are not ready to accept these demands.

Similarly, Dahal has feared whether his political career will come to an end after the unification. Dahal’s fear has increased also due to the increasing intimacy between Oli and Madhav Kumar Nepal, because if Oli and Nepal stand together, he will lack a place to play within the new party.

This must be a reason why Dahal has put forth the demand of 50 percent share and election symbol sickle and hammer inside sun as pre-condition for unification.