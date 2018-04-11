What Oli-Modi discussed in one-to-one meeting?

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli returned home completing his three-day state visit to India. It was the first visit of Oli after his election to the top executive post. Unlike other prime ministers of Nepal, who visited India after 1990 election, including himself in 2016, PM Oli this time was believed to have put Nepal’s agenda boldly, as he happened to be the most powerful PM of Nepal after B. P. Koirala in 1959.

He did not sign any new agreement, except for an understanding on three projects, relating to railways, waterways and agriculture. Instead, he reminded his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi of the past agreements which failed to be implemented, due mainly to the Indian side.

He openly told the Indian Prime Minister that the Indian side just kept on holding projects without pushing them forward. He presented the example of the Mahakali Treaty, the Postal Highway and the Police Academy, which India had agreed to build, but no progress was made at all even 20 and 25 years after the inking of the projects. . He even told the Indian PM that when China completed the project of Police Academy, India has not yet started building it. He even said that India that builds 90 km highway everyday in India has failed to build 1.5 km road in 20 years in Nepal, referring to the Mahakali treaty.

These issues were made public. However, still many people are eager to know what the two PMs talked about during their one-to-one dialogue. The body language and facial expression of Indian Prime Minister Modi during the joint press meet held at Hyderabad House on Saturday hinted that Oli shared every injustice meted out by the Indian side against Nepal and Nepali people in the past. Oli looked happier and more confidence than Modi during the press meet.

Although the Constitution of Nepal did not become a formal issue during his visit, Oli might have expressed his discontent over the ways the Indian leadership took it. He raised the issue of the dams build along the Nepal-India border, the dillydally in building the postal highway, obstruction created in the export of Nepali farm products like ginger to India and the issue of gas bullet.

“I have come to India this time with a mission to explore ways and means to enhance our relations to newer heights, commensurate with the realities of the 21st century. We want to erect a strong edifice of trust-based relations between two close neighbours that we are. We want to create a model relationship, which makes not only us but our posterity equally proud of our accomplishment. A relationship that is cherished forever!” PM Oli said during the joint press meet.

He also hinted that he held talks on various issues during the one-to-one talks as he said, “The Prime Minister and I had constructive deliberation on a number of specific agendas, which are of our mutual interest. We exchanged views on how we can advance our cooperative relations and can make it deeper and more comprehensive.”

Although the Indian side has prepared to inaugurate the Arun III project during Oli’s visit, it could not happen. Maybe, Oli expressed his dislike towards the reports that India would not buy power generated from Chinese investment. But still the two PMs discussed on exploring the water resources for the benefit of the two countries. Otherwise, India would not have been ready to allow Nepal use the Ganges to float her ship.

He might have discussed the issue of 1950 treaty demanding its replacement with new ones.

The alarming scale of trade deficit and the dumping of the Indian currency notes of 1000 and 500 denominations in Nepali banks might have been the issues of the talks.

Anyway, the one-to-one talks held between the two leaders were expected to overcome all suspicions and doubts between the two neighbouirng countries. At the same time, the two leaders might have talked about cooperating each other to consolidate their strength in politics, because both Oli and Modi enjoy overwhelming supports of the voters.