Secretaries’ transfer shakes Left govt base

By Our Reporter

The transfer of 30 secretaries a day before Prime Minister K P Oli embarked on a three-day state visit to Nepal shook the foundation of the left-alliance government with the Maoist ministers strongly opposing the transfer.

The ministers representing the Maoist-Centre also held a meeting at the residence of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa to discuss and protest the decision.

The said the secretaries were transferred without informing the ministers. Moreover, they said that the secretaries were not transferred by a Cabinet decision as reported in the media, they were transferred by Prime Minister Oli without holding a Cabinet meeting.

The Maoist Ministers had agreed to apprise Maoist boss Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the transfer. However, Dahal reportedly dismiss their demands terming the issue of transfer as trivial.

The government had transferred 30 government secretaries of various ministries Thursday night. This was the biggest reshuffle of secretaries ever made by a Cabinet decision so far.

Prime Minister transferred the secretaries with an intention of keeping a close eye on the activities of the ministers as he deputed secretaries close to the CPN-UML in the important ministries, including the Home Affairs Ministry.

Home Secretary Mohan Krishna Sapkota was transferred to the Ministry of Youth and Sports while Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) Prem Kumar Rai was brought to the Home Ministry. Rai is believed to be close to PM Oli.

Secretaries Kedar Bahadur Adhikari, Laxman Prasad Mainali and Lal Shanker Ghimire were transferred to the OPMCM.

Finance Secretary Shankar Prasad Adhikari was transferred to the Office of the Vice-President. Secretary at the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Rajan Khanal has been brought to the Ministry of Finance. Maheshwor Neupane has been transferred to the CIAA.

Secretary at the OPMCM Khagaraj Baral has been transferred to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Education Secretary Madhu Prasad Regmi has been shifted to the Public Procurement and Monitoring Office.

Similarly, Mahesh Prasad Dahal was deputed in the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security; Bishnu Lamsal to the Ministry of Defence; Mahendra Man Gurung to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; Madhusudan Adhikari to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Transport; Dr. Bishwo Nath Oli to the Ministry of Forest; Yadav Koirala to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City; and Sharad Chandra Paudel to the National Planning Commission from the OPMCM.

Similarly, Binod KC has been transferred to the President’s Office, Devendra Karki to the Office of Nepal Trust, Arjun Karki to the National Reconstruction Authority, Anil Kumar Thakur to the Women’s Commission, Nepal, Gajendra Thakur to the Education Ministry, Bhupendra Poudel to the Information Commission, Dr. Yubak Dhoj G.C. to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Likewise, Secretaries Sanjya Sharma and Krishna Raj B.C have been transferred to the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.