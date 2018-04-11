Religious harmony being shattered

By Our Reporter

Hindu religious leader Acharya Shree Niwas was shot by unknown assailants at Jatuwa of Biratnagar Metropolitan Sunday morning. The Acharya sustained bullet injuries in his chest, and was rushed to Biratnagar-based Neuro Hospital for treatment.

Acharya is one among the religious leaders who is actively campaigning for restoration of the Hindu Kingdom in Nepal.

The incident took place after Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal’s remarks that some domestic and foreign elements have become active to destroy religious and ethnic harmony. Thapa had made such remarks on 2 April. Thapa had said that some domestic and foreign elements are preparing for religious and ethnic war.

Observers believe, if such activities will intensify, the country will again witness a bloody conflict among the religious groups as well as different ethnic communities.

According to the Police, it has recovered a leaflet from the incident spot issued by Mongol National Organisation Army, in which it is stated that the Army would take action against those who are launching Hindu religious campaigns.