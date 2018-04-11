India-Nepal Statement on New Partnership in Agriculture

1. Noting the critical importance and contribution of agriculture and allied sectors to their respective economies, the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal reaffirmed their resolve to promote cooperation in agricultural science and technology, agricultural production and agro-processing in line with the Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries for mutual benefit of farmers, consumers, scientific community as well as the private sector.

2. The two Prime Ministers agreed to give fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector and decided to launch a New Partnership in Agriculture. The Partnership will be anchored by the Ministers for Agriculture of the two countries and will focus on collaborative projects in agricultural research & development, education, training and scholarships; strengthening of supply and value chain; climate resilience; research in seed technology; soil health; strengthening infrastructure of plant protection laboratories; research in indigenous genetic resources; animal husbandry; veterinary research and development facilities; agro forestry; bio pesticides, bio fertilizers; cooperative farming, and promoting exchanges between the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC).

3. The two sides will organize the first meeting of the Partnership at an early date to concretize priority areas of mutual interest and to develop a work plan for joint implementation. The Indian side announced a pilot project on organic farming and soil health monitoring for implementation in Nepal.

New Delhi

April 7, 2018