Have Nepal-India relations improved after Oli’s visit?

By Our Reporter

The recent India visit by Nepal’s Prime Minister K. P. Oli has been termed successful both in Nepal and India. As Prime Minister Oli openly put forth Nepal’s views during his one-to-one talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and while addressing different forums during his three-day stay in India, his visit has been termed successful. Moreover, Oli succeeded to improve the relations between the two neighbours which had turned sour during his first stint as Nepal’s Prime Minister in 2015/16.

Except for the Nepali Congress and its leaders, everyone agreed that PM Oli’s India visit was highly successful. The NC leaders insisted the relationship had improved during the tenure of Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Prime Minister Oli himself had said that relations with India have become sound following his visit. He said the visit was successful as serious dialogue held with Indian Prime Minister Modi and others New Delhi had been helpful in resolving disputes.

Oli had also focused on trust-building with the Indian political leadership, after the lows in bilateral ties caused by India’s border blockade following the promulgation of the constitution in 2015.

India also accorded high importance to Oli’s visit this time. The Indian media that rarely used to give importance to Nepali PM”s visit to India had an extensive coverage of the trip.

He held three separate and joint meetings with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, with focus on mending ties and building trust.

“In my meetings, I clearly said Nepal wants the relations based on mutual respect and with respect for each other’s dignity and sovereignty, which Indian Prime Minister Modi and others took positively,” Oli told the media at the Tribhuvan International Airport upon his return to Nepal.

He further said that he raised the issue of gas bullets bought by Nepali traders to transport liquefied petroleum gas from India with the Indian side. India has been halting permission for more than 300 bullets to import cooking gas. Nepal also sought four more air routes via India.

Sharma Oli also paid a courtesy call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Similarly, PM Oli paid a courtesy call on India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.