Government committed to end syndicate in transportation

By Our Reporter

The Department of Transport Management (DoTM) said that it was well prepared to break the syndicate and unfair competition in the public transportation system.

The Department made this remark when a few committees of the transport entrepreneurs tried to block the Araniko Highway to protest the decision of the department to grant route permit to the buses of Mayur Yatayat.

And as its commitment, it succeeded to foil the strike called by the associations of the transport entrepreneurs on the Araniko Highway last week.

The police and locals helped foil the attempt of the bus entrepreneurs who had favoured syndicate. As a result, transportation services resumed on the highway within a few hours.

Since the existing laws, regulations and the verdict of the Supreme Court have clearly made any kind of syndicate and cartel, the department has started work to implement the laws and regulations in order to promote competition in the public transportation system, said the DoTM.

The transport entrepreneurs have been up in arms against the decision of the DoTM to permit Mayur Yatayat to operate its buses on the Koteshore-Banepa route.

The route permit to Mayur Yatayat was given as per the law, therefore, the DoTM will not withdraw its decision, it said.

When the DoTM was preparing to take action against the protesting bus entrepreneurs by scrapping their route permit, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa reiterated to end syndicate in the transportation system while unveiling 82-point task force at the Ministry last week.

When the bus entrepreneurs threatened to launch strike on the Araniko Highway for getting permission to the Mayur Yatayat buses, the government granted temporary permission to buses of Sajha Yatayat, Annpurna, Mahanagar and City Metro to play along the Araniko Highway. Now Sajha bus has started its service on Dhulikhel-Kathmandu route. The permit to Sajha and other buses has ended the monopoly of a few bus entrepreneurs on the Araniko highway.

After successful implementation of the anti-syndicate move on the Banepa-Kathmandu route, the government is preparing to end syndicate of other routes soon.

Home Minister Thapa had also reiterated to end the syndicate in the transport sector.