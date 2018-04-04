Who will be with PM during his India visit

By Our Reporter

Although there were reports that Prime Minister K P Oli was taking a jumbo team with him, it was not clear who would be included in his team by Tuesday evening.

The government had booked 55 seats of the RA for April 6 and 8, hinting that at least 55 people would accompany them. Businessmen and even senior artistes are likely to be included in his team. Prime Minister Oli himself a few days ago announced that he would include representatives of film industry during his trip to India.

According to news reports, around 60 people, including a 40-member delegation would be led by Oli.

Besides PM Oli, his spouse Radhika Shakya, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Commerce Minister Matrika Yadav, Physical Development and Infrastructure Minister Raghubir Mahaseth, five secretaries of five ministries, PM’s chief advisor, lawmakers, personal doctors and security officers would be in his team.