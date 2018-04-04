UML-Maoist unification still uncertain!

By Our Reporter

Uncertainty over the unification of the CPN-UML and the CPN-Maoist Centre has increased as the two parties have been divided over certain issues when the unification process has reached the final stage.

When CPN-Maoist Centre boss Pushpa Kamal Dahal claimed that he would not be ready to go for unification unless the UML leaders agreed to give equal share to the Maoist in the new party. However, UML chair and Prime Minister K P Oli had outright rejected the demand stating that UML would not give equal share to the Maoist. He even said that a party favouring ‘people’s war’ was not eligible to enjoy equal share with the UML.

It was reported that the party unification coordination committee was unable to finalise only three issues: ratio of the members of the UML and the Maoist in the 299-member central committee, inclusion of ‘people’s war’ in the constitution of the new party and the election symbol.

Maoists want inclusion of ‘people’s war’ in the party statute and add sickle and hammer inside the sun, the election symbol of the UML. But UML leaders are not ready to accept these demands.

Similarly, Dahal has feared whether his political career will come to an end after the unification. Dahal’s fear has increased also due to the increasing intimacy between Oli and Madhav Kumar Nepal, because if Oli and Nepal stand together, he will lack a place to play within the new party.

Despite these issues, leaders from both the parties have been claiming that the unification would be concluded soon.

Prime Minister and chairman of the CPN-UML Oli said on Monday that the unification of the CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Center would be concluded soon.

Addressing a function organised to hand over the second ‘Madan Bhandari National Journalism Award-2074’, established by the CPN (UML) Central Publicity and Publication Department, PM Oli said that the parties would soon be united with the aim of achieving economic development based on socialism.

PM Oli said party unification could happen before or after his official visit to India, and this wasn’t a matter for debate.

“We are not in favour of unifying the parties in a rush, and at the same time there will be no delay in the unification.”

He further said that party unification would be done as per the process, and the task force was working on it.

However, chances of unifying the two parties before Oli’s India visit have become slim. Oli is leaving for New Delhi on Friday.

Government committed to end syndicate in transportation

By Our Reporter

The Department of Transport Management (DoTM) said that it was well prepared to break the syndicate and unfair competition in the public transportation system.

The Department made this remark when a few committees of the transport entrepreneurs tried to block the Araniko Highway to protest the decision of the department to grant route permit to the buses of Mayur Yatayat.

However, the police and locals foiled the attempt of the bus entrepreneurs who had favoured syndicate. As a result transportation service resumed on the highway within a few hours.

Since the existing laws, regulations and the verdict of the Supreme Court have clearly made any kind of syndicate and cartel, the department has started work to implement the laws and regulations in order to promote competition in the public transportation system, said t the DoTM.

The transport entrepreneurs have been up in arms against the decision of the DoTM to permit Mayur Yatayat to operate its buses on the Koteshore-Banepa route.

The route permit to Mayur Yatayat was given as per the law, therefore, the DoTM will not withdraw its decision, it said.

When the DoTM was preparing to take action against the protesting bus entrepreneurs by scrapping their route permit, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa reiterated to end syndicate in the transportation system while unveiling 82-point task force at the Ministry on Monday.

Home Minister Thapa said the action plan covers everything from the decision to end the syndicate in the transport sector

The action plans revealed by Minister Thapa include recalling all the security personnel deployed as domestic helpers, except those who were deployed for security reasons, by mid-May 2018, establishing at least one drug treatment and rehabilitation centre in each of the provinces by the end of mid-April 2019 and setting up a warehouse in two provinces for natural disaster rescue and relief operation, a separate national disaster risk reduction and management authority by the end of mid-July 2018, one immigration office each in the seven provinces by mid-April 2019, a biometric-based e-gate system at the Tribhuvan International Airport and all borders points of the country by the end of mid-April 2019.

On the occasion, Home Minister Thapa said that some ethnic and external elements were engaged in dismantling national integrity, ethnicity by creating division among the different religions and cultures.

He also informed that the government would distribute national identity cards to 10,000 citizens of Paanchthar district and 7,000 civil servants working inside Singha Durbar under a pilot project by mid-July 2018.