PM’s India visit only goodwill visit

5 days ago

By Our Reporter
When there have been various speculations regarding Prime Minister K P Oli’s India visit, especially the issues he would discuss with his Indian counterpart, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali had made it clear that the visit would be only a goodwill visit and there would be no formal business.
During an interaction with media persons on Sunday, Minister Gyawali said   that no new agreement would be signed during the visit as Nepal would present no agenda for the same. However, he hoped that India could declare some assistance package as a goodwill gesture.
“Deepening goodwill is the main objective of the Prime Minister’s visit to India,” Gyawali said.
He said that India seemed to be reviewing its policies, and we have taken India’s promptness to make the ties more cordial positively. He also recalled how Nepal-India relations turned sour after the promulgation of the new constitution in Nepal and said, “We experienced ups and downs in the relations in the recent past. We take pride in the stand we took during that period.”
He said Nepal had been pursuing an independent foreign policy, and she would cooperate with both neighbours, India and China, and address their legitimate interests.

