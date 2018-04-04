Oli-Modi to read each other’s mind in one-on-one meeting

By Our Reporter

Following the political tradition of visiting Delhi first once becoming the prime minister of Nepal established since introduction of multiparty system in 1990, our PM KP Sharma Oli is leaving for Delhi tomorrow (6 April) at the invitation of his Indian counterpart NarendraModi.

PM Oli has said that this is his goodwill visit and he has hopped the visit will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations, Nepal and India.

Similarly, Foreign Minister PradeepGyawali, earlier to his departure to Azerbaijan leading the Nepali delegation to take part in the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, also informed that PM Oli’s visit to Delhi is just a goodwill one and agendaless visit.

Sources closed to the PMO say that PM Oli is not in a mood to produce new list of agendas, rather, he is in a mood to say Delhi whether it will endorse the past agreements or not. If Delhi will say no, he is in a mood to say Delhi to scrap these agreements.

Nevertheless, there is the possibility of signing on construction of the Jayanagar-Kathmandu railway line

Besides, there is the possibility of discussion on construction of remaining part of the Postal Highway, construction of East-West railway line, construction of 50 thousand houses in the earthquake hit district Gorkha.

Likewise, the Nepali side is prepared to discuss on hurdles created by India on export of agro-products; measures on reducing trade deficit with India; demanding direct access to trade with Bangladesh even by constructing underground high-way in Indian chicken neck area from Kakadbhita to the Bangladeshi border; construction of additional transmission line from Gorakhpur to Butwal; demanding additional air route via the Indian sky around Gorakhpur; discussion on the progress of the EPG report, etc.

Sources say that India is concerned on diversion of Mahakali river to the Yomunariver under the Garland Indian irrigation project. If Nepali side will accept the Indian proposal, then only the Pancheswar Project will be endorsed.

Besides, the already set one-on-one meeting between Oli and Modi is very important. As like in the past, Modiwill not miss to express security threats to India from Nepali soil and specially from increasing presence of China and Nepal’s association with OBOR.

How Oli is going to respond his counterpart’s, it is going to decide on the fate of Nepal-India relations in Oli’stenute, said a political observer.

So far, both Oli and Modi are in a mood to read each-other’s mind in the upcoming one-on-one meeting, said the observer.