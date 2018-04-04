After slamming EU PM briefs diplomats

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli briefed ambassadors, chiefs of foreign diplomatic missions and development partners about government’s future plans and policies at his official residence in Baluwatar last week.

He threw a luncheon to the representatives of the diplomatic missions two days after he slammed EU for its controversial recommendations made in its election monitoring report.

PM Oli said the foreign community should also cherish the historic achievement of Nepal in the past one decade and said the incumbent government has the motto of ‘Prosperous Nepal and happy Nepali’.

Acknowledging the support and cooperation received from the development partners, Oli said Nepal still needs an enhanced level of development cooperation from its partners mainly for economic development. He also urged the development partners to align assistance with country’s priorities, respecting its leadership and ownership in the process and channelising such support through government mechanisms.

Although the Prime Minister did not raise the issues regarding the EU report, he reminded them of Nepal’s history, which had never become a colony any power in the past. He also said Nepal would not compromise on nationality and sovereignty.