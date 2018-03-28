President Bhandari to address joint meeting of parliament today

By Our Reporter

The first joint meeting of House of Representatives and the National Assembly has been scheduled for Thursday. In the meeting of the House of Representatives on Monday, Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara apprised the house members that President Bidya Devi Bhandari would address the joint session to take place at 4:00 pm on coming Thursday.

Both houses had held the first sessions separately, but simultaneously on March 5.

In the meeting, an ordinance relating to Truth and Reconciliation and Investigation on Enforced Disappearance Commission (first amendment) – 2018 was presented. The ordinance was presented by Minister for Law, Justice and Federal Affairs, Sher Bahadur Tamang.

Besides, the meeting incorporated the name of Rambir Manandhar (in place of Rabindra Adhikari) on the House of Representatives Regulations Drafting Committee. Speaker Mahara proposed the meeting to make this change and his proposal was accepted by the meeting.

Speaker Mahara read out a letter received from the Office of the President before the meeting about the expansion of Council of Ministers. The lower house is to meet for the next meeting at 1:00 pm on March 30.