PM Oli chose to visit India first

By Our Reporter

The left alliance won the elections to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assemblies with overwhelming majority due to anti-Indian stance of UML chair K P Oli. The people impressed by his patriotic stance during his first stint as Prime Minister wanted to see him as Prime Minister once again, which was luckily realised.

However, the people seem to have confused when Prime Minister Oli failed to breach the tradition of visiting India first by any PM of Nepal. He is planning embark on his Delhi trip on April 6-8, as his first foreign trip after his appointment to top executive post.

The Nepal visit by Indian Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as envoy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately after the left alliance swept elections with UML emerging as the single largest party in the parliament has compelled PM Oli to visit India first.

However, unlike other Prime Ministers of Nepal, Oli is visiting India as the strong PM of Nepal. He is sure to enjoy special welcome in New Delhi.

Oli, who denied signing the joint statement at the end of his 2016 visit, might compel the Indian counterpart to agree with his demands this time because India, that has realised that imposing blockade against Nepal was a mistake, want to please Oli at any cost this time.

Although India has not formally welcomed Nepal’s new constitution and Oil had once told publicly that India should apologize for the 2015 blockade, PM Oli is not likely to raise these issues during his visit this time. He also hinted at this stating that the issues were irrelevant.

Speaking after releasing a book on ‘Nepal-China relations’ at a function held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar on Monday, he hinted at this.

“Relations with all the friendly nations will be based on equality. We emphasize on friendship, our policy is of friendship, and hence it cannot be unequal and unbalanced. It will be equal,” he said.

Ever since Oli became prime minister, there had been speculations whether he would visit New Delhi, Beijing or other countries first. Rumours had also been that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to Kathmandu before Nepal’s prime minister would visit Delhi, in a sharp departure from traditions.

Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had visited Nepal before Oli took office and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi became the first head of state or government to visit Kathmandu after Oli’s appointment as Nepal 41st Prime Minister.

Indian political leadership and top government officials have of late admitted that New Delhi will have to work closely with whoever is in the government in Kathmandu, irrespective of its politics.

Oli is also likely to openly put forth Neapl’s views on some treaties and the misunderstanding prevalent between Nepal and India.