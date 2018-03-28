Former King in Biratnagar

By Our Reporter

On the occasion of Ramnavami festival on Sunday former King Gyanendra visited different Hindu shrines including Kalp Temple, Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple and Ram-Janaki Temple in Biratnagar and performed pooja.

A large crowd gathered from different places had welcomed the former King upon his arrival in the city. They urged the former King to save the nation from present chaos.

After pooja, the former King had spent about one hour at a hotel in the city and had granted audience to local political and social workers.

Later, the former King had returned to Damak, where the former King is stationed for several weeks.