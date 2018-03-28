EU election monitoring reports draw flake

By Our Reporter

The final report of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) for Nepal’s House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly elections submitted to the government had drawn severe criticism from the government, political parties, media and others as the EU in the report included some suggestions which were direct political interference in Nepal’s sovereignty.

The report prepared by a team led by Chief Observer of the EU EOM, Željana Zovko, a Member of the European Parliament had suggested amendment to the constitution to exclude the Khas-Arya from the quota system going beyond the jurisdiction of an international election monitoring team.

The EU which is largely responsible for promoting social unrest in Nepal by financing and supporting the groups which want to disrupt century-long social harmony, the groups and individual who have been launching segregation movements and the groups which have launched conversion drive showed was further exposed in the election report by undermining the sovereignty of Nepal and openly telling to amend the constitution.

However, the Nepali people and political parties have strongly opposed the report.

Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli urged the international community to give up their mentality of looking down on Nepalis and meting out ill-treatment on them because they were poor.

He warned the European Union not to undermine Nepal’s social system, constitutional provisions and achievements and urged the EU to immediately correct the report.

“The government has urged the EU to correct its report, but it seems it does not want to,” Prime Minister Oli said.

He said it was inappropriate to avenge the expulsion of the ‘religious preachers’, who had come to Nepal in the name of election monitors, by the Nepal Government, in the election monitoring report.

In November last year, the Election Commission had barred two EU representatives from monitoring the elections for their involvement in converting Nepali people into Christian.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry had strongly opposed the report while the Election Commission rejected to accept it.

The CPN-UML officially condemned the report by issuing a statement while the Nepali Congress leaders, including Dr Shekhar Koirala criticised the report.

Even in the House of Representatives lawmakers from almost all political parties except for the Rastriya Janata Party condemned EU for trying to meddle in Nepal’s internal matter.