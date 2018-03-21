Reelection of Xi, Putin worries West

By Our Reporter

Xi Jinping in China and Vladimir Putin in Russia were reelected as Presidents with a big margin of votes, sending ripples to the Western world. The European and the US leaders were so shocked by the reelection of Putin that they had not even greeted him two days after his election, in which he garnered nearly 77 per cent votes. .

China’s parliament unanimously handed President Xi Jinping a second term on March 17 and elevated his right-hand man to the vice-presidency, giving him a strong ally to consolidate power and handle US trade threats.

The National People’s Congress has widely expanded Xi’s already considerable authority during its annual session, adding his name to the constitution and lifting the two five-year term limit for the presidency and vice-presidency.

According to BBC, China’s parliament has endorsed Xi Jinping for a second term and appointed Wang Qishan as his vice-president.

The ballot at the National People’s Congress unanimously approved Mr Xi while Mr Wang received 2,969 votes in favour and only one against.

Wang Qishan was previously in charge of corruption investigations in China.

He is a longstanding ally of President Xi and his elevation is being seen as a further consolidation of the Chinese leader’s power.

The recent abolition of term limits for the Chinese presidency extends to the vice-presidency, giving the position greater significance than before.

China’s constitution allows the vice-president to “assist” in his superior’s work and to carry out presidential duties on his behalf – meaning Wang Qishan, possibly in his role for life, could be far more than the figurehead his predecessors were.

Likewise, Vladimir Putin cruised to victory in Sunday’s presidential elections in a result that was never in question. His fourth term as president will extend until 2024, making him the first Kremlin leader to serve two decades in power since Josef Stalin.