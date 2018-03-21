Pun reelected Vice President

By Our Reporter



Newly elected Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun took the oath of office and secrecy on Monday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath to Vice-President Pun at ceremony held at the Office of the President in Sheetal Niwas.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Chairperson of National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Acting Chief Justice Deepak Raj Joshi, ministers, chiefs of the constitutional bodies and the security agencies, parliamentarians and other high ranking officials were present on the occasion.

Vice-President Pun was elected unopposed for the second term in office on Sunday.

Vice-President Pun was announced elected to the post of Vice President unopposed as he was the sole candidate contesting the election to the post.

The election body had presented to Vice-President Pun the certificate of his winning in the election to the post of Vice-President on Sunday soon after the announcement of his election.

Pun was announced elected the Vice-President unopposed as per Clause 23 of the President and Vice-President Election Act, 2074 B.S.

His candidacy was backed by the ruling CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre.