Government plans to scrap golden hand-shake scheme

By Our Reporter

The government led by PM KP Sharma Oli is planning to scrap the golden hand-shake scheme for the civil-servicemen.

The previous government led by Sher Bahadur Deuba had introduced volunteer retirement scheme along with an attractive purse plus pension after retirement for the civil servicemen, which could create a huge financial burden on the government.

Prime Minister Oli has said that the government won’t introduce such a scheme as the government needs experienced hands to function new structure of governance.

He also said that those civil servicemen must obey the government decision and join the new office where they have been transferred.

Those, who disobey the government decision will be terminated, PM Oli said.

Local and provincial governments are facing scarcity of the officials as the officials denied to go there.