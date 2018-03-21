Former Royal couple in pilgrimage in Eastern Nepal

By Our Reporter

Former King Gyanendra and Queen Komal, who are stationed in Damak, are visiting different Hindu temples and offering pooja in the Eastern Development Region of the country.

The former Royal couple is heartily welcomed by large crowd of the locals whenever they see their king in their own cities. Locals have even chanted slogans such as, “come King, save nation!”

The former King is learnt to have given audience to the locals and also listening problems faced by them.

Meanwhile, the former King gave audience to the leaders of three RPP’s splinter parties and asked them for unification to save their political existence and political ideology.

To recall, the three splinter parties are carrying the agenda of Hindu Kingdom. After the split, RPPs had shamefully defeated the elections.