Dr. Tumbahamphe elected Deputy Speaker

By Our Reporter

Main ruling CPN-UML’s lawmaker Dr. Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe was elected Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on Friday.

She was the contender for the post from the ruling Left Alliance of the UML and the CPN-Maoist Centre.

Dr. Tumbahamphe emerged victorious by securing two-thirds votes during the Deputy Speaker election held at the Lower House.

She garnered the support of 201 lawmakers while her closest rival, Nepali Congress’s candidate Pushpa Bhusal, received only 61 votes.

Besides the lawmakers of the UML and the Maoist Centre, the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal and the Federal Socialist Forum-Nepal also voted for Tumbahamphe.

Tumbahamphe had registered her candidacy for the post as per the power sharing deal signed between the two ruling parties to divide and share the high political posts, including the Prime Minister, President and Speaker.

As per the deal, Maoist Centre’s lawmaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara was elected to the post of Speaker unopposed a few days ago.

Tumbahamphe had been nominated for the post of Ambassador in Israel during the KP Sharma Oli-led government in 2016.

Likewise, CPN-Maoist Centre’s Shashikala Dahal was elected vice chairperson of the National Assembly by defeating Nepali Congress’s Binda Ale Rana on Sunday.

Earlier, UML’s Ganesh Prasad Timilsina was elected to the post of Chairperson of the National Assembly.

With the conclusion of the elections to the key posts in the federal and provincial parliament as well as the President and Vice-President, Nepali Congress presence in state assemblies and the central parliament as well as government has been nil. NC has never been without power like present since 1990, thanks to the leadership quality of Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was crowned the title of ‘incompetent PM’ by former King Gyanendra in 2005.