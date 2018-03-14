Woman thrashed mercilessly on Women’s Day, Mayor shot at

By Our Reporter

When Nepal and entire world was marking International Women’s Day on last Thursday, Radha Chaudhary of Ghodaghodi Municipality in Kailali district was being brutally beaten up, accusing her of practicing witchcraft.

She was thrashed mercilessly by a witchdoctor in the presence of media people and local representatives. She was beaten up for five hours accusing her of practicing witchcraft.

Although the police nabbed Ram Bahadur Chaudhary aka Bholebaba for beating the woman, he was later released without initiating any investigation into the beating. Mayor of Ghodaghodi Municipality Mamata Prasad Chaudhary, who was accused of exerting pressure on the police to release Bholebaba, was attacked on Monday night by an unidentified group. He was hit with bullet and received cut in the head. It is suspected a group of Biplab-led CPN attacked him.

The Ghodaghodi incident drew the attention of not only the right activists but also of the ruling UML with many UML urged the party leadership to take action against Mayor Chaudhary elected in the UML ticket.

The Prime Minister’s Office also condemned the attack by issuing a press note. The Secretariat of Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli instructed the District Administration Office, Kailali to properly investigate into the incident, in which the perpetrators involved in the beating of a 20-year-old woman in Ghodaghodi Municipality-5 of the district were released from police custody, and take action against all the culprits.

The Office of the Prime Minister had expressed concern over the incident immediately after the incident came into the notice of the PMO and initiated action against the culprits, read a press note issued by the Prime Minister’s press advisor Ram Sharan Bajagai.

“No one involved in such a heinous anti-human crime can go scot-free, and the state will not let anyone escape legal action,” read the statement.

It further said that the concerned government agencies have already started the process to bear all the treatment expenditure of Chaudhary, who is now undergoing treatment, mange for her further treatment and book the criminals.

Stating that the serious incident that occurred on the day when the entire world, including Nepal, was marking International Women’s Day, shows superstition and ill practices are deep-rooted in the Nepali Society, the PMO said. The incident has insulted human consciousness and civilisation and tarnished the image of the nation, it said.