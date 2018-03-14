NA world’s 97th strong military

By Our Reporter

The Global Firepower (GFP) Military Strength-2017 report has put the Nepal Army (NA) in the 97th position among 133 countries included in its study.

According to its official website, the NA was placed at 97th position, scoring 1.98 points this year. In 2016, Nepal was also ranked 97th with 1.97 score in its report.

Of the eight SAARC countries, Nepal is fifth strong in its military strength.

India was ranked the 4th in global military strength and Pakistan 13th in the report. Likewise, Bangladesh was ranked 57th, Afghanistan 69th and Sri Lanka 84th. Bhutan was placed at the end of the 133 countries with a score of 6.98.

The list by Global Firepower (GFP) relies on more than 50 factors to assign the 133 countries included in the survey, an individual Power Index (PI) score, based upon their conventional war-making capability across the land, sea and air.

As in 2016, the United States of America is the biggest military power followed by Russia and China in the second and third positions respectively.

According to the GFP site, each military power is judged on individual as well as collective factors.

According to the data, the NA has a total of 157,000 military personnel, and of them 95,000 are active personnel. The NA has a 65,000 reserve force. It has 22 aircraft, but zero fighter and attacking aircraft, the GFP said. The NA also lacks a trainer aircraft. It has 18 helicopters without any attacking helicopter. The NA has a total of 1,480 Armoured Fighting vehicles, zero combat tanks, self-propelled artillery and 120 towed artillery,

The NA’s defense budget is US$ 210,000,000.