6th SAARC business leaders’ conclave in the offing

By Our Reprter

With the theme of eight nations one objective, the 6th SAARC business leaders’ conclave is scheduled to kick-off tomorrow at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kathmandu. The 16-18 March conclave will be attended by above 200 foreign dignitaries including commerce ministers and business leaders from all eight SAARC member countries, according to the organisers.

Unleashing shared prosperity through economic integration is the motto of the 6th SAARC business leaders’ conclave, said Suraj Vaidya, President, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI).

“It is set to be a three day event that brings together the region’s economic and business thinkers, doers and change makers on a common platform to discuss, debate and create solutions and opportunities to take South Asia on the path of shared prosperity through economic integration”, said President Vaidya.

Although the SAARC Summit scheduled to be held in Pakistan has been postponed and there are doubts on the future of SAARC, Vaidya is very optimistic on economic revolution in the region nations through inter-regional cooperation.

“We are talking about new regional organisations but first of all we need to give a boost to the old organization,” he said.

“After assuming as the president of SCCI, me, along with my team had visited from Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, everywhere, people were enthusiastic for economic prosperity in the region, unfortunately, leaderships have been failed to understand the mindset of the people”, Vaidya said.

Vaidya expressed his hope that the conclave in Kathmandu will be a milestone in bringing economic prosperity in the region. He described eight goals of the conclave, such as, peace and prosperity, economic growth, increasing trade, increasing investment, women and youth empowerment.

In the meantime, Vaidya explained significance of Motor Vehicle Agreement initiated by SCCI for Nepal like a land-locked country. After endorsement of the agreement by SAARC, Nepal will enjoy vehicle link with Bangladesh and it will also pave the way for connecting SAARC countries including Bangladesh with electricity transmission line.

“South Asia is doing well in the economic sector as there is 6 percent growth rate in the region”, Vaidya described.

Talking about the conclave to be started from tomorrow, Vaidya said that this will be the meeting place of the commerce ministers from all the SAARC member countries as well as will be the venue for the business leaders and media persons in the South Asian region.

Om Rajbhandari, vice president, SCCI, Rajendraman Sherchan, joint secretary at the Commerce, supply and industry ministry Ravi Sainju and Pushparaj Acharya also briefed on importance of the conclave.