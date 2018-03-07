Bidhya Bhandari to continue as President

By Our Reporter

The Left alliance government has unanimously named President Bidhya Bhandari as the candidate to the post of the President for the next term as well.

The UML Standing Committee meeting held on 6 March evening had proposed Bhandari as the Presidential candidate. The Maoist Center has already decided to support UML candidate to the post of the President. Therefore, it has become sure that Bhandari will continue to the post of the President for the next term.

Election of the new President is taking place on March 13.

The CPN-UML had called the meeting of the party’s standing committee to select the candidate for the president on Tuesday. At the meeting JN Khanal had also claimed the post of the President, however, due to party chairman Oli’s pressure, Bhadari’s name was finalized.

Vice President will go to the Maoist Center and more likely Nanda Kumar Pun will continue as the VP.

With the left alliance’s decision to give continuity to both President and Vice President, hope of other leaders to become the President and Vice President has been shattered.

UML leaders Jhala Nath Khanal and Subas Nembangwere showing their interest to become president while AmikSerchan of the Maoist-Centre was hoping to become new Vice President this time. Likewise, Ram Bahadur Thapa of the Maoist-Centre was also portrayed as a potential presidential candidate, but he has already been appointed Home Minister.

The members of the federal parliament and the provincial assemblies will cast their votes in the elections. As the left alliance enjoys almost a two-thirds majority in the centre as well as six of the seven provinces, candidate from the left alliance will be elected as the third president of Republic of Nepal.

As Prime Minister K P Oli and Maoist-Centre boss are reportedly willing to give continuity to Bhandari and Nanda Bahadur Pun to the posts of President and Vice President respectively, it was already speculated that both President and VP would continue for the next term also. Former prime minister Khanal had exerted pressure on the leadership for the post of President. He had even said that the president should not be repeated.