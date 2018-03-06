Why two thirds majority?

By Our Reporter

It is clear, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli led government is trying to secure two-thirds majority to amend the constitution.

Whether the government is intended to please the Indians by amending the constitution or there are other agendas to fulfill while securing two-thirds majority, the government has not made clear.

PM Oli and Maoist Center chairman Pushpakamal Dahal are of the view of directly elected executive chief – either President or prime minister – to give stable government. When they will be able to secure two-thirds majority in the parliament, they will move for adopting their agenda of directly elected President, many observers speculate.

Observers predict that in Nepal like country, where literacy rate is very low and people are not enough conscious about politics, directly elected executive chief is very harmful.