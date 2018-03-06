Rainbow parliament’s session kicks off

By Our Reporter

The members of the Federal Parliament took the oath of office on Sunday.

During the swearing-in ceremony, the parliament looked like a rainbow as the lawmakers of different political parties appeared in their traditional attire reflecting their ethnicity.

Only the lawmakers from the UML and the NC chose to wear Daura Suruwal and Sari Cholo while taking the oath of office, others wore their own dress while the Maoist lawmakers wore suit.

However, the UML and NC lawmakers representing Madhes did not wear Daura Suruwal. They wore shirt pant or Kurta Dhoti.

Rajendra Shrestha of the Federal Socialist Forum-Nepal was clad in Haku Patasi, traditional Newari wear while others were seen in Shrepa and Tamang clad.

As many as 326 out of 334 members of the bicameral Federal Parliament took the oath of office.

The Lower House has 275 lawmakers while the Upper House or the National Assembly has 59 members.

Senior-most lawmakers from the Upper House and the Lower House administered the oath to the lawmakers of the respective assemblies.

Altogether 271 members of the House of Representatives took the oath. Of them, 44 lawmakers of the HoR chose their mother tongues instead of Nepali language.

Senior-most lawmaker Mahantha Thakur administered the oath to his fellow members of the Lower House.

Following the oath taking, the lawmakers were offered the logo of the parliament.

However, CPN-Maoist Centre’s lawmakers Top Bahadur Raymajhi and Dharma Shila Chapagain as well as Mahendra Ray Yadav and Resham Chaudhary of Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal were absent in the oath taking ceremony.

Similarly, senior-most lawmaker of the National Assembly Tara Devi Bhatta administered the oath of office and secrecy to her fellow members of the Upper House.

Earlier, President Bidya Devi Bhandari had administered the oath of office and secrecy to Thakur and Bhatta, the senior most members of the two Houses.

Likewise, only 55 out of 59 National Assembly members took part in the oath ceremony.

Four NA members – Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada, Ram Narayan Bidari and Dr. Bimala Poudel and Ramesh Yadav – were absent. Khatiwada, Bidari and Poudel were absent due to a writ filed against the validity of their appointment at the Supreme Court.