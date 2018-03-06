Rai and Gurung win IME iPhone X gift scheme

By Our Reporter



Rajesh Rai has won IME iPhone X gift scheme introduced by IME Ltd. The Company, by aiming its clients in London, USA and Europe, had introduced the scheme on 15 December for two months.

Under the scheme, among those clients receiving money in Nepal, five lucky winners were receiving Chandragiri Cable Car’s ticket every day.

Accordingly, in every month, one lucky draw winner is receiving one iPhone set.

Likewise, Lal Bahadur Gurung has won the prize scheme established by IME’s trading partners Moneygram, Express Money and Instant Cash.

IME’s chief operational officer Khilendra Poudel had handed over the prize to the lucky winners.