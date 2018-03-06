IME Digital, Siddhartha Bank ink agreement

By Our Reporter



IME Digital and Siddhartha Bank have inked an agreement to facilitate customers to avail various mobile financial services offered by IME Digital through its product IME pay. Daniel D Shrestha, Chief Operating Officer, IME Digital and Suresh Maharjan, Head – Payment Solutions, Siddhartha Bank signed the agreement. Based on the agreement, Siddhartha Bank will act as a partner bank of IME Digital and offer services like linking bank accounts, transferring funds to and from customers’ bank accounts to IME pay wallets for the customers. Siddhartha Bank customers will soon be able to avail recharge, payment and money transfer services along with myriad of other online and offsite payment services of IME pay.