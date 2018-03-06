Deuba elected NC PP leader

By Our Reporter

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been elected the parliamentary party leader of the Nepali Congress despite strong opposition from the public as well as a faction in the party.

As the supporters of the Nepali Congress and a large section of the leaders and cadres of the party blame party president Deuba for the humiliating defeat of the party in the elections, they wanted Deuba should not contest the election for the PP leader, but as a power-hungry leader he did not listen to them and contested the elections. However, his victory was not unexpected as almost all those elected through the proportional representation (PR) system in the House of Representatives were his men and women.

The Nepali Congress had 23 members elected under First-Past-the-Post electoral system and 40 under PR system in the 275-member House of Representatives.

Deuba’s election to the PP leader is likely to cause a further damage to the base of the party as he bothers little to the deteriorating popularity of the party and keeps on taking one unpopular decision after another.

Of course, his unpopular decisions and power-centric activities were responsible for the defeat of the party in the hills and city areas, where the literacy rate is comparatively high.

However, his effort to get elected in the post unanimously was foiled as Prakash Man Singh, his strong critic, also filed his candidacy for the post and secured 19 votes against Deuba’s 44. Following the victory, Deuba will also become the main opposition leader in Parliament. However, his performance as the leader of the main opposition party will be weak as he often tends to remain absent in the House.

A three-way contest between Deuba, Singh and General Secretary Shashank Koirala was expected for the post ahead of the elections. But Koirala did not file his candidacy for the post as he said he wanted to become a consensus candidate.

Deuba’s victory indicates that despite a campaign launched by a group of party leaders, Deuba still maintains his grip on the party although the traditional NC voters does not like him for breaking the party and handing over democracy to palace in the past.